Gov. Justice urges WV to be COVID-19 aware during the holidays

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As the state’s COVID-19 numbers continue to rise just two days before Christmas, Governor Jim Justice is urging West Virginians to be safe during the holiday.

“You have to be super careful with your family right now…as sad and terrible it may be, you may not be able to bring your family together,” said Gov. Justice.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in West Virginia climbed to more than 11% today, while 64 more COVID-19 deaths were reported since the begining of the week.

But it was not all bad news from the Governor today.

“West Virginia is still leading the nation in getting the covid vaccines out,” said Gov. Justice.

Since just yesterday in West Virginia, almost 40,000 COVID-19 vaccines were administered to first responders.

The governor says 100% of West Virginia’s health departments, long-term care facilities, and nearly all acute care hospitals will receive their complete amount of vaccine doses in the next three weeks.

The West Virginia National Guard continues to assist the state in it’s vaccine distribution plan.

“We are managing two different doses under two environmental constraints, so a lot don’t there. also, are preparing for the doses to go out for the second shot in a couple of weeks,” said General James Hoyer of the West Virginia National Guard.