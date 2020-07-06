Coronavirus Updates

Gov. Justice’s companies get millions in virus loans

by: Associated Press

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK/AP) — Billionaire West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family businesses received at least $11.1 million from a federal rescue package meant to keep small businesses afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data released by the Treasury Department on Monday, at least six Justice family entities received the Paycheck Protection Program loans, including the governor’s lavish resort The Greenbrier, as well as The Greenbrier Sporting Club, an exclusive members-only club linked to the resort.

Justice, a Republican, is considered to be West Virginia’s richest man through ownership of dozens of coal and agricultural businesses, many of which have been sued for unpaid debts. 

