Coronavirus in Ohio: 3 test positive for COVID-19

Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that there are three positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Ohio.

@GovMikeDeWine has just announced Ohio has 3 people who have tested positive for COVID19 — Jason Aubry (@JasonAubryNBC4) March 9, 2020

DeWine said it is important to take aggressive action to protect Ohioans, and signed an executive declaring a state of emergency in Ohio. He also partially activated the state Emergency Operations Center.

All three cases are from Cuyahoga County. All three are in their 50s. DeWine said two were recently on a cruise along the Nile. The third was at an AIPAC conference in Washington DC.

Six people who had close contact with the patients are now on home quarantine, WJW reported.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says the health department is now evaluating where those people were, where they have traveled and who they have come in contact with.

Dr. Acton describes the situation as a pandemic and says the actions taken in the next few days will make everyday life uncomfortable and says more guidance is coming.

“We will take very aggressive actions,” said Dr. Acton.

Five suspected cases remain under investigation. 11 have tested negative.

The state is now able to test for the virus without having to send it off to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for results, meaning the results of the test will be available quicker.

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

