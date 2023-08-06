CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) has called for a special session of the West Virginia Legislature to take place on Sunday, August 6, while lawmakers are gathered in Charleston for monthly interim committee meetings.

“The Special Session I’m calling today has some really important items for our Legislature to consider, like increasing the salaries of our Correctional Officers, and a clarification to our personal property tax cut,” Gov. Justice said in a press release.

There are 44 items listed for the Legislature to consider which includes designating Summersville Lake as a West Virginia State Park and discussing additional funding for highway maintenance, local fire departments and first responders.

“I’ve said time and time again that I would call a Special Session as soon as I heard from both the Senate and the House that they were ready to take these issues up,” Gov. Justice said. “They’ve told me they’re ready, so I’m looking forward to their quick decisions on these important issues.”

Several bills look to address West Virginia’s corrections crisis through creating Critical Need Pay to help fill positions, restructuring the Correctional Officer position scale to financially incentivize workers to remain as officers instead of moving to administrative roles and providing needed raises for current officers to fill crucial vacancies.

Most recently “Vets for Vet Leadership” also suggested that the recruiting of military retires from within the state, and from out of state, to fill many of the positions within corrections.

The special session also looks to clarify personal property tax payments on vehicles paid prior to the effective date of the tax credits created during the 2023 Regular Session. Additionally, Summersville Lake will be designated as West Virginia’s first new state park in more than 30 years.