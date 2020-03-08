Governor Justice: 2020 budget is a “home run”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Governor Jim Justice had nothing but great things to say on the 60th day of the 2020 legislative session, commending the legislature and everyone involved who helped “get it done”.

Today the Senate passed the budget in a 33-1 vote before sending it off to the House who then later voted it 96-3.

Governor Justice says the budget supports West Virginian families, which is exactly what he was hoping to accomplish when he delivered his State of the State address in January.

“This is the first time in history that we have absolutely passed the most family, friendly budget that you can imagine,” said Governor Justice.

He says the budget will provide the funds to strengthen the foster care system and fully-fund programs like the intellectual/developmental disabilities waiver, better known as IDD Waiver, that provides services that will help those with intellectual or developmental disabilities achieve independence and self-sufficiency.

“All of this will help our people beyond belief, and doing it by reducing the budget. I’m telling you, this is a home run!” said Governor Justice.

The budget passed at almost 4.6 billion and the Governor was able to pick up extra monies for his own projects like Jobs and Hope WV, where funding was first originally cut.

“It’s not a slap at me, the bottom line is everybody wants to do something and there is always so much cheese and then everybody is scrambling around cutting, this cutting that and at the end of the day, we got it done,” said Governor Justice.

Now Governor Jim Justice commends the legislature and everyone who “got it done” and says there is no need to call for a special session at this time.