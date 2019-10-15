Governor Justice unveils Jobs & Hope WV program

ELEANOR, W.Va. (WOWK)- On Tuesday Governor Jim Justice unveiled his plan to get people who are in recovery back into the workforce.

West Virginia is ranked last in adult workforce participation and a big part of that is the opioid epidemic. Many people go into recovery but struggle to find their way once they are back out. Jobs & Hope WV hopes to pave a way for these people.

“The problem is this once we get them better we just turn them back out on the streets and they can’t get a job,” said Governor Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Not only can they go into recovery but they are staffed with a transition agent to help them get into job training and eventually into a job.

“We want to help these people eliminate any barriers of employment they have,” said Larry Mccommack II, a transition agent for Jobs & Hope.

The program also helps people get a drivers license, childcare or anything else that could stand in their way of joining the workforce.

If you are interested in the program you can start your journey here.

