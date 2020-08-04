Governor’s Office looking at COVID-19 outbreaks in southern counties

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – During Monday’s COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said the virus is migrating from the south.

A total of 388 people were tested in Logan County Sunday, during a free COVID-19 testing event as it emerged as the latest COVID-19 “hot spot” in West Virginia.

State health officials also point to the Princeton nursing home facility, where 31 staff and 33 residents have tested positive.

Beckley-Appalachian Regional Hospital is the third trouble area.

Governor Justice said during Monday’s COVID-19 briefing that the virus is migrating from the south.

“We are seeing a movement now that this disease is moving into rural areas, you know areas that have been a little safer before and now we’re seeing more of a movement there.” Governor Jim Justice

State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad was in Princeton this weekend, and she says a lot of these new cases are also travel-related.

“That’s why we’ve been talking about people when they go for their travel history, we want them to get their testing done and to wait for their results to come back in,” she said.

Because hospitalizations are up 10 % in the state, Governor Justice is now designating Saint Francis hospital in Charleston a “Covid-surge hospital”.

Dr. Clay Marsh says we’re entering a new phase with the virus.

“This second-phase where we are trying to work and live with the virus is a much more tricky phase and a much more challenging one.” Dr. Clay Marsh, COVID-19 Czar

And as younger people begin to drive the virus in West Virginia, bar closures in Morgantown have been extended for another 10 days.

Because Dr. Marsh says this virus is not just the flu and the potential long-term side effects of COVID-19 are just emerging.

Follow Larisa Casillas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news

More Stories