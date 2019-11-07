Grant to allow for improved broadband service in rural Ohio

RIO GRANDE, OH (WOWK) In many rural areas of the country reliable internet service is spotty at best. But soon many southeast Ohio residents will have improved access to high speed internet.

The Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative will be using a multi-million dollar grant to construct what is being called a broadband backbone. They are going to have extra fiber available to internet service providers in the region to help extend high speed service to over 2,000 households and businesses.

“We are now going to be expanding broadband access to thousands and thousands of people who didn’t have it before,” explained Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “This allows them to participate in the modern economy, the modern education system, even the modern heathcare system.”

The project will serve Gallia, Vinton, Meigs, Athens, Lawrence and Jackson Counties in Ohio.