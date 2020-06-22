Greenbrier County church virus outbreak continues to grow

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A COVID-19 outbreak linked to a church in southern West Virginia has grown to at least 41 cases.

Greenbrier County health officials on Monday said the caseload connected to the Graystone Baptist Church in Lewisburg increased after they received several new positive test results over the weekend.

The state has seen multiple outbreaks connected to church services and tourism travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, this month.

Health officials are urging the public to wear face masks and follow safety precautions.

At least 89 people have died from the virus in West Virginia and more than 2,500 have tested positive since the outbreak began.

