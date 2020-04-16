Greenbrier will not have major golf tournament amid COVID-19

GREENBRIER COUNTY, (WOWK) – The Greenbrier resort and the PGA TOUR have made a decision to not stage The 2020 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, scheduled for September 13th, 2020.

The decision was made Thursday amid growing COVID-19 concerns. According to the resort, it’s likely those dates will be used for another PGA Tour event. Those details will be announced by the PGA Tour.

Additionally, The Greenbrier and the PGA Tour have elected to cancel A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier for the remaining years of the contract, which was previously planned to run through 2026.

The tournament moving to the fall has not served The Greenbrier as well as the event did in prior years when it was hosted over the July 4th week.

“We are happy to reach a resolution with the PGA Tour that is mutually beneficial to

both parties in this time of crisis,” said Dr. Jill Justice, President of The Greenbrier.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.