Greenup County Courthouse closed, early voting location stays open

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Greenup County health officials say County Judge Executive Robert W. Carpenter closed the Greenup County Courthouse today starting at 1 p.m., Oct. 28, for deep cleaning due to “COVID-19 related issues.”

County officials say people may still vote by entering the Fiscal Court Room from the outside on the detention center side of the building.

The building is scheduled to reopen Monday, Nov. 2.

