Greenup County residents prepare for flood conditions

Greenup County, Ky (WOWK) The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Greenup and surrounding counties until early Tuesday morning, but some people in the Aqua Loop campground area are already seeking higher ground.

Rain, puddles, and cold temperatures came into the Greenup County and surrounding areas in Eastern Kentucky early Monday afternoon, and some people in Aqua Loop area were packing up their RVs and outdoor equipment, like BBQ grills as early as 4pm.



Lori Grizzle, who is an Aqua Loop resident and runs AMVETS Post 95 in the same area, said the conditions outside on Monday were unusual for this time of the year



“Last year it kind did the same thing, but usually it’s in the Spring”.



Grizzle and her friend James Cordle said the Aqua Loop area is a seasonal place but some people like themselves do live there year round, and she said it will take more than a little rain and water to chase them out.



“It is just the way it is here. We live in a flood zone. We choose to stay here because there are so many people that come here. If it floods in here we’ll clean it up,” said Grizzle.



The Little Sandy River started Monday at about 10 feet and the National Weather Service is forecasting it to be at 24 feet … a 14 foot increase in one day. However, Grizzle and Cordle said they are not too worried about the conditions, because they remember the food of 1997.



“In 1997 it was at the peak of the roof (AMVETS Post 95). It was almost over the building,” said Corlde

As of late Monday night the Aqua Loop area had some minor flooding on the roads, so take precautions if you are traveling there.

