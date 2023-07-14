DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – The Dunbar Police Department is still investigating what they called a “suspicious” death of a toddler earlier this week.

Za’khi Williams was only 2-years-old when he passed away on Tuesday, July 11. His mother, Caleigh Cheeks, says her son was her everything. She told 13 News that she cannot believe he’s gone. Za’khi was Caleigh’s only child.

“He was special to me. He saved me,” she said.

Za’khi had just turned 2-years-old in June. Cheeks said he was silly and a fun child that lit up every room. She said one of her fond memories of his silliness is that he loved Domino’s Pizza.

“Every time I ordered anything like DoorDash or Chinese food, he would always run to the door and say ‘pizza,’'” Cheeks said.

Cheeks also said Za’khi loved cartoons, dinosaurs, animals, playing with other babies and more.

“He loved people. He was a very big people person. It didn’t’ matter who it was. He would smile at everybody,” Cheeks said.

Za’khi Ray Williams got his middle name after his mom’s grandpa, and his mom said Za’khi made a huge impact in his grandma’s life after his namesake’s death.

“She lost my grandpa too,” Cheeks said about her grandma. “Za’khi was like her light. He was a light for everybody because it was a hard passing with my grandpa. He helped everybody get through that.”

Other family members and close friends also said Za’khi made a tremendous impact in their lives. Emma Woods, Cheeks’ best friend, said Za’khi was close to her young daughter. She said from a mother’s perspective, it is difficult to watch her best friend lose her child.

“He just turned two. He had a whole life in front of him. Him and Sophie were best friends. They hung out all the time and laughed and screamed together,” Woods said.

His aunt, Maddie Bowen, also said Za’khi was a light in her life.

“He was really close to me. He was kind of like my son and I would help Caleigh all the time, especially last summer I was there every day helping watch him, to be there so he knew who I was,” Bowen said.

Cheeks said the babysitter called her on Tuesday and told her Za’khi was not breathing. When Cheeks got to the hospital, she said Za’khi had already passed away. She now said she’s angry and devastated.

“And now, I just want justice for my son. That’s all I want,” Cheeks said.

Dunbar Police Department has not filed any charges against the babysitter, and they have not released the cause of death of Za’khi Williams. Cheeks said the babysitter was watching Za’khi at her home when he passed away.

13 News has not revealed the babysitter’s name because she has not been charged with a crime, but we have spoken to her, and she said Za’khi’s death a terrible accident.

Cheeks said there will be a candle lighting for Za’khi on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Charleston to honor her son’s life.