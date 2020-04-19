Grocery store opens for community in need

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – For almost two years now, Clay County has been without a grocery store, forcing residents to travel long-distance for fresh produce. But recently, this all changed in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Small Town Market is new on Main Street in Clay, WV that now offers residents locally-raised meats, vegetables, fruits and more at an affordable price.

The small grocery store is operated by Billy and Sarah Williams who opened the store three weeks ago and said business is booming.

“We feel what the rest of the country feels, we can’t get bananas today, we can’t get enough strawberries…” said Billy.

The two came up with this idea back in November of 2019 and solidified it in January.

“We didn’t know what we were doing, we didn’t know that we were going to rent a building, we didn’t know if we were going to try and buy a lot and build a building, so this was the first building we came to. It was an H&R Block. We just demolished it and turned it into what it is.”

The two plan to expand their store once the Coronavirus passes, bringing in more food options and working with more local food vendors. They currently work with six vendors across the Mountain State.

Store hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

