WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Under the hot sun on the National Mall, veterans, officials and guests broke ground for a new memorial.

“This memorial will become a breathtaking and powerful representation of Desert Shield and Desert Storm, guess what, for as long as there is a Washington D.C,” National Desert Storm Memorial Association President Scott Stump said.

The National Desert Storm and Desert Shield memorial will commemorate the military personnel who in 1990 liberated Kuwait from Iraq and defended Saudi Arabia from further invasion.

“It is a concrete testament to our ironclad partnership, forged and solidified 31 years ago by blood sweat and tears,” Kuwait Ambassador, Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, said.

Stump says many people doubted they could get the green light from Congress.

“You will never get Congress to pass legislation, authorizing the memorial, but we did,” Stump said.

After a long process, the spot, just north of the Lincoln Memorial, was selected.

“It’s a location that is just by default, going to attract millions,” Stump said.

Sen. John Boozman led the fight to get congressional approval.

“The time has come to ensure we have a dedicated landmark, honoring the valor and dedication of our service members and their loved ones,” Boozman said.

The memorial is scheduled to open to the public by Veteran’s Day in 2024.