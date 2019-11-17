Groundbreaking set for Facebook broadband project in West Virginia

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) – A groundbreaking is set on Facebook’s plan to expand broadband internet in West Virginia.
Governor Jim Justice says he will attend a ceremony Monday in Beckley.
The governor’s office says in a news release that the social media company is building a high-capacity fiber optic cable network in a portion of West Virginia through a subsidiary, Middle Mile Infrastructure. It’s part of the company’s larger efforts to install cable from Virginia to Ohio through the Kanawha Valley.
The 275-mile project was announced in March.
