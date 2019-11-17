Groundbreaking set for Facebook broadband project in West Virginia

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) – A groundbreaking is set on Facebook’s plan to expand broadband internet in West Virginia.

Governor Jim Justice says he will attend a ceremony Monday in Beckley.

The governor’s office says in a news release that the social media company is building a high-capacity fiber optic cable network in a portion of West Virginia through a subsidiary, Middle Mile Infrastructure. It’s part of the company’s larger efforts to install cable from Virginia to Ohio through the Kanawha Valley.

The 275-mile project was announced in March.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories