Group seeks donations to help keep people warm

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Winter weather is creeping closer and closer and for people who spend their nights outside, those temperatures can be dangerous or even deadly. That is why a group in Charleston is working to collect items that could help keep people warm.

Warm clothing drive aims to help people who are experiencing homelessness.

“This is my first year putting together something this big,” explained Gavin Cooper, LifeBridge AmeriCorps member. This winter Cooper and other LifeBridge AmeriCorps members are holding a Warm Clothing Drive to benefit the Salvation Army’s warming shelters.

“Me and about three other AmeriCorps members have decided to put together this drive to sort of better assist the places that are doing these warming centers,” Cooper explained. He spends his days serving at Manna Meal.

“We have a lot of clients coming in for more clothes to layer up on or just clothes to wear in general,” he said. “Because they have prepared for summer or closer to the end of fall and this sort of harsh change in weather is making it harder for them to stay warm. That need is seen almost every day.”

They are hoping to collect numerous items including:

Gloves/scarves toboggan/beanies

Thick socks

Thermal wear

Sweaters/hoodies

Hand/foot warmers

Masks

Jackets/coats

There are collection barrels at several locations including:

Salvation Army (301 Tennessee Avenue Charleston, WV 25302)

Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church (317 Washington St W, Charleston, WV 25302)

United Way of Central West Virginia (One United Way Square Charleston, WV 25301)

Cabin Creek Health Systems, (4602 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304)

The donation locations will have barrels from Nov. 23 through Feb. 26.

For more information on how to donate call 304-346-6638.