“Grow with Google” helping community members

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Growing professionally from the comfort of your own home or work right from your computer is the idea of “Grow with Google.” Friday, the google team was in Huntington helping people and businesses maximize their potential.

Google says they’re aiming to help all of everyone across the region access the best of their trainings and tools to prepare everyone for what’s driving the workforce of tomorrow and it starts with digital know-how.

That’s why approximately two dozen Google staff members were at the Cabell County Library training librarians, small business owners, as well as other professionals with the free programs the company offers.

Google member Tia McLaurin explained why they came to West Virginia.

“More than 2,000 West Virginia companies use our “Grow with Google” tools and more than $220 million economic opportunity came from that,” McLaurin said.

Google says by 2020 one in three jobs will require skills that aren’t common today so they’re on a mission to help businesses grow and give access to free training opportunities with programs that promote digital literacy.

“One of the things that i’m hoping will be a benefit today is the small businesses that come that will be better able to take advantage of google searches to publicize their small business,” Cabell County Library Director, Judy Rule, said.

The library, once thought of as a place just for books, is now ready to prepare individuals and small businesses for the future of digital culture.

“We will be working toward doing some additional training with Google,” Rule said.

Google says that digital-based, middle skill jobs are growing 2.5 times faster and offer nearly 20-percent higher wages, and their google tools can help people prepare for that.