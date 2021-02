CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In this black history month special report, Michelle Foster with the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation speaks about the statistics behind African-American incarcerations.

She shares her knowledge of the ‘school to prison pipeline’ and how stereotypes are often holding children back from excelling in school.

A 14-year-old middle school student shares his opinions about what school is like for him, and what he wants to be when he grows up.