Gulf of Mexico storm still forming, could cause flooding in places like New Orleans.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)

A storm that has yet to form into a tropical system has people preparing for flooding and possible strong winds along the Gulf Coast, especially in New Orleans.

Developing storm system as of July 9, 2019

The National Hurricane Center says there is a 90 percent chance that the current area of low pressure in the area of Florida’s panhandle and southern Georgia could form into a tropical system.

Chance of a tropical depression or storm forming in the Gulf of Mexico from NOAA National Hurricane Center as of 7:26 p.m. Tuesday July 9, 2019

The StormTracker 13 Predictor model output shows much of the rain happening in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, but the wind field would be pushing winds directly up the mouth of the Mississippi River at New Orleans, Louisiana.

While there isn’t a solid estimate of winds, the fact that the Mississippi River is already high due to flooding even several states upriver, has hydrologists calling for a river crest on Thursday of 19 feet. The levees protect the city up to 20 feet.

New Orleans point forecast of Mississippi River levels as of Tuesday July 9, 2019

Those interested in tracking the water levels in New Orleans can find this particular gauge and forecast at this site.



We will continue to monitor the situation in the Gulf of Mexico and report to you here on wowktv.com.