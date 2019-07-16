Guns found in carry on bags

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A gun was found in a passengers carry on bag at check point at Huntington Tri-State Airport Sunday, making this the sixth gun confiscated this year and the second gun found in a four day span.

Yeager Airport is a runner up to Huntington Tri-State with four guns confiscated through TSA checkpoint this year.

Officials say this could be due to lack of knowledge when it comes to traveling with firearms.

“We wish there were other avenues we would have to make gun owners more responsible, says Chief of Yeager Airport Police Eric Johnson, “But until then, TSA and Yeager Airport Police Department will continue doing what we can to ensure the safety of all the traveling public”.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared, but never in a carry on bag.

Although the scenarios have been “innocent misunderstandings”, officials say TSA is prepared in case of an emergency.