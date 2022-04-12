(WOWK) — The next round of strong storms appears to be coming before the sun comes up on Thursday morning. See slideshow below for timing and placement ideas.

Predictor model output for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday

Predictor model output for 9:30 p.m. Wednesday

Predictor model output for 1:00 a.m. Thursday

Predictor model output for 6:00 a.m. Thursday

Predictor model output for 12:30 p.m. Thursday

The showers and storms should be strong coming at the WOWK-TV area from the west, then weaken substantially as they move into the Tri-State and be even weaker moving toward the Kanawha Valley. The current severe storm risk outlook reflects the weakening trend as seen below.

Severe storm outlook for 8 a.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday from the Storm Prediction Center

The ingredients necessary for a tornado appear to weaken and dissipate right on the western side of the WOWK-TV viewing area early Thursday morning. See the image below:

Tornado outlook for 8 a.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday from the Storm Prediction Center

There could still be a strong to severe wind gust but the chance really drops once the storms pass the Maysville, Kentucky area then drop again east of Huntington. See the image below.

Damaging wind outlook for 8 a.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday from the Storm Prediction Center

Wind gusts on Wednesday afternoon can easily reach 25 miles per hour. See image below

Predictor model output for wind gust speeds Wednesday afternoon

Gusts within the storms early Thursday could reach 30 to 40 miles per hour.

Once the storms pass through early Thursday, things will be dry until another cold front comes through with a light shower possible very early on Saturday. See image below:

Predictor model output for Saturday morning

Once the cold front passes through on Saturday, the situation remains dry on Sunday which is important because it’s Easter Sunday. See image below:

Predictor model output for mid-day on Easter Sunday

Temperatures on Easter will be a little cooler but not terribly cold. See image below:

Predictor model output for temperatures Sunday afternoon

For those who are longing for more winter weather, North Dakota would be the place to head as they are experiencing blizzard conditions and some places could see easily over two feet of snow before the end of the week and snow drifts could be several feet high.

Predictor model output for snow in the northern Plains through Friday

Back here at home, we’re very warm and windy on Wednesday then by Easter Sunday we start a cooldown that will last several days.

