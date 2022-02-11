JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Breezy conditions kept fire crews busy across the region Friday. Wind gusts up to around 40 miles per hour in combination with very low humidity created dangerous conditions for brush fires, causing a headache for some.

A homeowner burning brush near Ripley was lucky to not have his home destroyed after strong winds pushed the fire into a field and two outbuildings.

One of the outbuildings was destroyed while another was significantly damaged. But it could have been so much worse.

“I mean it’s just- and it’s dry out here- and when the wind’s blowing as hard as it is, he coulda lost his house, they coulda lost their house. It’s not worth it,” remarks Deputy Chief Chuck Hitt with the Ripley Volunteer Fire Department.