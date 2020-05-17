Gymnastics, dance, cheerleading & martial arts facilities to reopen Monday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Friday, May 15th that more recreational facilities would reopen on Monday, May 18th. Those recreational activities include gymnastics, dance, cheerleading and martial arts.

On gymnastics gym in Kanawha County plans to reopen its doors on Monday, June 1st, to give staff the proper time to implement safety guidelines and prepare the staff for when the gymnasts return.

Follow Haley Kosik on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.