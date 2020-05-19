Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State’s ReStore reopening soon!

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Habitat for Humanity is resuming free pick-up of donations and is accepting donation drop-offs.

You can do the pick-up and drop-offs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 240 Third Avenue in Huntington.

The ReStore will reopen Wednesday, June 1st at 10 a.m.

To schedule a free pick-up for donations, please call the ReStore at 304-781-1333.

As donations are received, they will be cleaned and sanitized before being sent to the showroom.

All staff will wear masks and customers are encouraged to do the same.

