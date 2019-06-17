Habitat ReStore aims to be affordable alternative to home improvement stores, offers collector’s items for Marshall fans



It’s a special day WOWK 13 News as we continue to celebrate our Founder’s Day of Caring.

Monday, our team headed to Habitat Restore in Huntington to lend a helping hand unloading trucks and restoring what some may call collector’s items.

Habitat Restore is a lot more than just a store in Huntington.

“You’re repurposing these items, these are items maybe that you may no longer need,” said JB Miller, a long time broadcaster and the manager at the Habitat Restore.

Habitat Restore is not just about offering household items at a lower prices than home improvement stores. It’s about offering hope to those who aren’t homeowners… yet.

“Those items are resold at a discount and that’s the money that goes to build the Habitat Homes that you’re seeing,” said Miller. The money he’s talking about being 80% of the profits. “We find everyday at ReStore is a bit like Christmas, so we never really know what’s coming,” he added.

Christmas is a really good way to put it as the ReStore recently got some very special green chairs donated.

Monday, our WOWK 13 News Team worked on restoring the chairs, which Miller says are in excellent conditions.

The chairs were auctioned my Marshall, and donated to Habitat Restore by a generous donor.

The chairs came from the Skyboxes at Marshall’s football stadium. Last week there were 200 sets. Monday, only 4 remained.

“These are basically being sold as a set of two with the cupholder, again coming from Marshall Stadium, we’re selling them for $50 dollars a set,” said Miller.

To Miller, every work day at Habitat is a positive one. A job the 42 year broadcasting veteran looks forward to coming to every single day.

“The fact that you’re able to take something from someone’s home that they no longer want, be able to bring [the item] back here, and build another habitat house [is] a wonderful feeling,” said Miller with a smile. “You actually leave this job with a, with a good feeling, because you know that you helped the community.”

Miller tells 13 News people from Georgia, North Carolina, and Kentucky have come up to Huntington to pick up a set of the skybox chairs.

Habitat Restore is always looking for volunteers. To get involved, or to find out how you can get a set of the skybox chairs, you can give them a call at (304) 781-1333.