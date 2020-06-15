Handgun discovered at Huntington Tri-State airport

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Cottageville woman was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers at Huntington Tri-State Airport when they detected a 9 mm handgun in her carry-on bag. The handgun was not loaded.

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 13, 2020. TSA officials notified local police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and detained the woman, for questioning prior to citing her on weapons charges.

4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints nationwide last year, averaging about 12.1 firearms per day.

Approximately a 5% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from a total of 4,239 detected in 2018.

87% of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded.

This is the first incident this year at Huntington Tri-State Airport this year.

For more information about what you can bring with you to airports, visit TSA’s website.

