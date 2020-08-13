Hardin sexual assault case enters third day of testimony

Editor’s Note: Some of the details or sound bytes you’ll hear in this story are graphic.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The third day of witness testimony commenced this morning in the double sexual assault trial involving former Marshall student Chase Hardin. The assaults are alleged to have taken place in the fall of 2018.

Court was in session by 9:05 a.m. Thursday beginning with testimony from Sgt. Matthew Null. He is the detective who took the first accuser’s statement, along with the statements of witnesses who testified Wednesday.

Null was a supervisor in the Family Crimes Unit in November 2018 when the alleged victim reported the assault. He has been with the Huntington Police Department in various capacities for 22 years, according to his testimony.

The prosecution aimed to corroborate the chain of events as told to Null by the alleged victim herself and the witnesses. The defense questioned Null as to his tactics of the collection of Snapchat messages between the victim and Chase Hardin. Null maintained his actions followed protocol for investigations into sexual assault crimes.

Null also testified Hardin indicated to him he believed the alleged victim was simply suffering from “buyer’s remorse.” He also said Hardin thought the alleged victim had filed the report as a means of revenge after he got back together with his on-and-off girlfriend shortly after the alleged assault.

The defense maintained the defendant was not on trial for “being a bad boyfriend.”

The fifth witness, Shana Thompson, was called via video chat due to exposure to the COVID-19. A Title IX investigator for Marshall University, Thompson testified about her interview with Hardin, in which he maintained the alleged assault did not actually happen as the alleged victim described. Thompson’s testimony was one of the few which ran counter to the prevailing narrative the victim had been anally raped.

The court recessed for lunch and resumes again 12:45 p.m.

