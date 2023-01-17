LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The first concert has been announced for the 2023 State Fair of West Virginia.

The State Fair of West Virginia announced HARDY is the first concert added to the 2023 Grandstand Lineup on Sunday, August 13, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20, 2023, at 10 AM.

Kelly Collins, the CEO of the State Fair of West Virginia said, “We could not be more excited for the first announcement to the 98th Annual State Fair of West Virginia concert lineup. HARDY is one of the biggest names out there, and if you have not had a chance to see him before, he puts on an amazing show.”

Tickets will only be available through ETIX on the State Fair website. You can also call 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later in the spring.