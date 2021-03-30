Harm reduction programs: one step closer to restrictions

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Harm reduction programs have been a hot button topic in the Capital City. Now, they’re a step closer to facing tough restrictions.

Those programs, which include needle exchanges, face an uncertain future. This, after the Charleston City Council’s Public Safety Committee sent a new bill to the full council.

Under the bill passed by the committee harm reduction programs would have to be licensed by the State and cannot be given special permission by the Police Chief.

Committee Chair Keeley Steele voted against the bill. “I think the bill in general is bad policy. I don’t think it follows best practices. I do think that we need to get help to the people where they are.” said, Steele.

While Councilwoman Shannon Snodgrass, who voted ‘Yes’, says this bill will hold everyone accountable. “If these folks who want to have these programs, they’re going to have to be accountable. I think that’s only fair for the other 99 percent of us, that live and choose to live in this community.” she said.

Two amendments in the bill were discussed and voted on. Only one passed. Under the amendment, harm reduction programs would have to:

Have a one-to-one needle exchange

Maintain a confidential list of the number of syringes dispensed and returned

Individually mark each syringe

Document that each participant is offered additional help, including mental, behavioral and drug treatment services

Councilwoman Snodrass adds that the focus needs to be more on recovery. “And really get these people into a better life. Period. It’s more protective for the whole community.”

While Steele, who owns multiple businesses on Charleston’s East End says, “We have done business on that corner for 30 years and we’ve come across two needles. And only one of them in the last 15 years.”

The bill now goes to full council which will make the final decision; which is expected to happen during it’s meeting next Monday.

