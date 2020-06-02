Harper Road ramps to close overnight for repaving

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced construction along the West Virginia Turnpike (I-77) will lead to the closure of ramps at Harper Road in Beckley. The closures will by on Thursday, June 4, and Friday, June 5, 2020.

The work will be performed overnight from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. both nights. Crews will be paving the entrance and exit ramps for Exit 44 during the closure.

On Thursday the Northbound exit and entrance ramps will be closed. The southbound rams will be closed on Friday. During the closures, traffic will be rerouted to Exit 45 onto VanKirk Drive (Tamarack), to Dryhill Road and onto Harper Road. Message Boards and signage will be in place to direct the traffic along the route.

The WVDOT asks travelers to use caution when traveling in the area. They should expect delays or plan to use an alternate route to their destinations.

