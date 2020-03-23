Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of New York state’s correctional officers union says Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus.
The 68-year-old former film producer, who was hospitalized with heart issues in recent weeks, was diagnosed just days after being transferred to the state’s maximum-security Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo. Weinstein was previously locked up at New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex, which has had a spate of coronavirus cases. He is currently serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault.
The state prison system confirmed that two inmates at Wende have been diagnosed with the virus.
