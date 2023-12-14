CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Family and friends gathered Thursday night to say goodbye to a 10-year-old boy who was killed in a double murder last week.

Richie Hancock’s mother, Chelsey Hancock, spoke with WOWK 13 News about her son prior to his service at a Charleston church Thursday. She says all she wants is to see her little boy one more time.

“Richie was special,” Hancock said. “He loved life. He loved his brothers and sisters so much. He just was always full of energy and always smiling no matter what.”

Hancock says her son had a smile to light up the room, and that he loved the outdoors. Richie also loved playing video games, and his favorite game was Roblox.

Investigators found Richie dead against a bedroom wall last week, along with his grandmother, 62-year-old, Sherry Russell.

Nicholas Hanshaw, Richie’s uncle and Russell’s son, is facing two counts of first degree murder after allegedly stabbing them both to death. Hanshaw waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday, and his case is heading to the Kanawha County grand jury.

There is a GoFundMe page for the family where you can donate here.