UPDATE (9:25 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6): The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a crash on Route 2 Monday morning.

Chief Deputy Doug Adams tells 13 News that Dustin Fuller, of Proctorville, Ohio, tried to pass vehicles when he hit another vehicle head-on. The person in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Chief Deputy Adams says.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person is dead after colliding head-on with another car on West Virginia Route 2 in the Lesage area Monday morning.

Cabell County Sheriff Chief Deputy Doug Adams says a driver attempted to pass cars and struck another vehicle head-on just before 6 a.m. The passing driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released at this time.

The other driver was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. Route 2 is back open.