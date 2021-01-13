Heading right back to winter weather by the weekend

(WOWK) – After a few days in the 40s and even a day expected in the 50s on Thursday, the temperatures are going to slide to the point that any precipitation that falls on Saturday and Sunday will fall as snow.

Temperature trends in the next few days

Models still show snowfall coming in bursts on Saturday, Saturday night and again late Sunday crossing into Monday. While we do not think there will be any real snow that sticks in the Charleston-Huntington region, we do agree with the weather models that the snow could easily stick in areas east of I-79 and travel could be slick in those areas on the weekend.

GFS model snow output through Sunday evening – does not take any melting into account

BAMS Predictor model snow output through Sunday evening – does not take any melting into account

Overall the models may differ by a little on amounts but they point to more snow in the higher terrain which is very common in January.

