Health care advocates create campaign ahead of legislative session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Health care advocates create campaign to increase health care options in West Virginia.

It’s called the ‘Health Care for All’ campaign. In state that frequently ranks in the bottom third of the nation for things like obesity, cancer, and smoking – campaigners believe its time that the legislature act.

Campaigner Stacey Britton’s son Beau, 7, has type one diabetes. Fortunately, as an entrepreneur, she qualifies for CHIP. But according to her, she would be in a world of hurt otherwise.

“The price of insulin is outrageous. If we had to pay out of pocket it would be $1,350. I can’t afford that and I don’t know how many people that can”, exclaimed Britton.

The ‘Health Care for All’ campaign is a multi-year, non-partisan grassroots campaign focused on making health care more affordable and expanding health care services.

“We’re here because we believe that health care is a human right and we know that health care was the number one issue for voters in 2016 and 2018”, exclaimed West Virginia Citizen Action Group field director Savannah Lyons, “I know a lot of people are concerned for pre-existing conditions and skyrocketing drug costs”.

The campaign wants to encourage legislators to make affordable health care an election issue. They want lawmakers to address the high cost prescription drugs, pass legislation to end surprise medical bills, and enact paid family and medical leave for West Virginia workers to name a few.

“It’s about what we can do this legislative session to get people the health care and affordable prescription drugs they need. This isn’t about national politics, it’s not about a big debate. This is stuff that should be agreeable to everybody that we can do right here right now”, said Lyons.