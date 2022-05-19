CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice today announced that a 15% salary increase is a reality for 970 direct services employees of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

I always say we need to mind the store and we’ve done it the right way. As a result, we’re now able to compensate these people that are doing incredible work. I appreciate all the great work by Secretary Crouch and so many people at DHHR that have put in a lot of good licks on this. Governor Jim Justice

The raise for 11 different classifications will go into effect on June 18, the following positions will receive a salary increase.

Adult Protective Service Worker Trainee

Adult Protective Service Worker

Adult Protective Service Supervisor

Child Protective Service Case Coordinator

Child Protective Service Worker Trainee

Child Protective Service Worker

Child Protective Service Worker Senior

Child Protective Service Supervisor

Health and Human Service Aide*

Social Service Worker 2*

Social Service Worker 3*

*Limited to certain employees working in direct services