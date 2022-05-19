CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice today announced that a 15% salary increase is a reality for 970 direct services employees of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
I always say we need to mind the store and we’ve done it the right way. As a result, we’re now able to compensate these people that are doing incredible work. I appreciate all the great work by Secretary Crouch and so many people at DHHR that have put in a lot of good licks on this.Governor Jim Justice
The raise for 11 different classifications will go into effect on June 18, the following positions will receive a salary increase.
- Adult Protective Service Worker Trainee
- Adult Protective Service Worker
- Adult Protective Service Supervisor
- Child Protective Service Case Coordinator
- Child Protective Service Worker Trainee
- Child Protective Service Worker
- Child Protective Service Worker Senior
- Child Protective Service Supervisor
- Health and Human Service Aide*
- Social Service Worker 2*
- Social Service Worker 3*
*Limited to certain employees working in direct services