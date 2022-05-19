CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Department of Health and Human Resources will publish a child welfare dashboard on their website on June 1, showing publicly available information on Child Protective Services.
Information such as placements, referrals, workloads, as well as other important information will be updated monthly.
I share and appreciate the Governor’s vision on this project and am proud of the work of DHHR’s Office of Management Information Systems to create the dashboard. Improving DHHR’s child welfare system has been a top priority of mine as well as the Governor’s and the Legislature. It was important to me to implement the salary increases and the child welfare dashboard as quickly as possible.Bill Crouch DHHR Cabinet Secretary