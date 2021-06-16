Health fair to be held on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Community activists on Charleston’s West Side are continuing their efforts to make healthcare accessible to everyone in the area.

Advocates are holding the first annual health fair next week for those who need assistance.

A More Excellent Way Life Center Church is hosting the health fair because of the disparity that was exposed during the pandemic. Church Members hope it helps give the community tools to live a healthier life.

“West Virginia has one of the worst health entities across the nation. We are last in terms of obesity, drug addiction and suicide rates unfortunately,” Elder Denise White, Minister at A More Excellent Way Life Center Church said.

Church leaders are trying to change that statistic by bringing health care to poorer communities instead of having people to go get it themselves.

“Our goal is to give our people the knowledge and understanding and remove some of the fears and stereotypes that’s connected to their health,” Bishop Robert Haley, Pastor of A More Excellent Life Center Church said.

The health fair will be in the church parking lot and on surrounding streets. It’ll include free COVID-19 and HIV testing, blood pressure checks, oral health education, sports physicals and other health screenings.

“Some people believe they’re going to die with diabetes just like their parents died or heart attacks. All this stuff, and people don’t know that just a 30 minute walk a day can change thing in their lives,” Bishop Haley said.

Community members say this fair will teach west side residents much more than just where to get health care.

“Whatever it is that the community needs, whether it’s giving an opportunity for young people to find out about their bodies, and many of our young people don’t take health education classes,” Elder White said.

The health fair will be next Saturday, June 26. at A More Excellent Way Life Center Church at 504 Virginia St. W. Charleston, WV 25302.