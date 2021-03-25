Health leaders clarify new vaccine age eligibility guidelines in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – All West Virginians 16 and above are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. But many are wondering, what will happen to the older and more vulnerable population that still haven’t received theirs?

However, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says not to worry. There are several ways to receive the COVID-19 vaccine if you haven’t done so already.

In addition to the large vaccine clinics held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, you can also call KCHD to get one scheduled at the health department.

Dr. Sherri Young, health officer at KCHD, says there are enough vaccine doses throughout the state that everyone who wants one will get their turn.

“Right now, more of our outbreaks are in younger adults. So it’s not necessarily a bad thing to be vaccinating our 16 to 18 year olds because that’s where we are seeing a lot of the community spread. With that being said, we can stamp out disease on both ends and protect everyone” she said.

In some areas of West Virginia, like Wayne County, those 65 and above have opportunities to go through a drive-thru clinic to receive the vaccine with no appointment necessary. On Friday, March 26, there will be one on Kenova Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

KCHD will also be holding a vaccination clinic on Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 304-348-8080.

