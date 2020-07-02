Health officials: Don’t go on your typical Fourth of July trip

People wade in the surf on May 23 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — As much as everyone wants to travel over the holiday weekend, health officials are urging people to change their vacation plans. Especially if they’re going to crowded beaches.

Across West Virginia, cities are seeing a spike in travel-related COVID-19 cases. Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officer Dr. Sherri Young is sending out a warning that going on your typical Fourth of July beach trip may not be such a good idea.

“For right now, stay at home, stay safe, wear a face mask if you go out in public, and make sure to take care of yourself,” Young said.

Cases of the virus grew after Memorial Day and there’s growing concern that Independence Day weekend will see that same spike.

“You don’t need a surgical mask or the N-95’s that we talk about when we do medical care with someone that has COVID. You don’t need that level of protection. But just have something covering your face from inhaling those respiratory droplets from someone who sick can greatly reduce your chance of getting the disease,” Young said.

If you go to a hotspot out of state, she emphasized the importance of coming back and not putting others at risk.

“People need to talk to their employers if they’re able to work from home or maybe quarantine or isolate for those 14 days if they are able. If not, and they go back to work, wear a face mask.” Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officer

What you need to know:

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has a few tips to help keep you safe. When planning holiday and vacation activities as well as in planning for visits from friends and relatives related to summer events, it is important to recognize the risks of COVID-19 spread and to follow the guidelines and measures to prevent new infections. This includes:

Frequent hand washing

Face coverings to include a mask

Avoid touching eyes

Nose and mouth,

Avoid close contact

Cover coughs and sneezes

Please be sure to take special care to protect individuals at increased risk of severe disease — people who are older or have other medical conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, chronic lung disease, and others.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is strongly recommending everyone to adhere to the protocols and guidelines set forth by the WV Governor’s Office, the CDC, and the WV Bureau for Public Health.

