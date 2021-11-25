Health officials urge some Mountain State Vascular Clinic patients to get blood tests after syringes reused

BECKLEY, WV (AP) – West Virginia health officials are urging some patients at Mountain State Vascular Clinic in Beckley to get blood tests checking for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and HIV after possible exposure.
News outlets reported this week that a letter to patients said the clinic reported single-use syringes were used on more than one patient during invasive procedures.
State health officials are investigating and said in a statement that no infections have been confirmed. They said certain patients who visited the practice between Oct. 27, 2020, and July 7, 2021, should get tested.
A Mountain State Vascular official told The Register Herald that he said he believes only a handful of patients were affected.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.