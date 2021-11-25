Health officials urge some Mountain State Vascular Clinic patients to get blood tests after syringes reused

BECKLEY, WV (AP) – West Virginia health officials are urging some patients at Mountain State Vascular Clinic in Beckley to get blood tests checking for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and HIV after possible exposure.

News outlets reported this week that a letter to patients said the clinic reported single-use syringes were used on more than one patient during invasive procedures.

State health officials are investigating and said in a statement that no infections have been confirmed. They said certain patients who visited the practice between Oct. 27, 2020, and July 7, 2021, should get tested.

A Mountain State Vascular official told The Register Herald that he said he believes only a handful of patients were affected.