CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As inflation continues to raise prices for gas, food and other items, many people are looking for ways to save money.
One way to do that is by ditching your gym membership and taking advantage of free, local exercise options.
13 News has compiled a list below of free workout resources in Charleston, West Virginia.
1. Danner Meadow Park
Amenities:
- Walking track
- Outdoor exercise equipment
- Atheltic field
- Playground
- Hiking trails
Address: South Fort Drive and Longwood Road, Charleston, WV, 25314
Hours: Daylight to dusk
More information: Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau website
2. FitLot Outdoor Fitness Park at East End Community Park
Amenities:
- Outdoor workout equipment: Elliptical, stair stepper, chest press and hand cycle
- Moveable strength and cardio elements
- Resistance attachment sites
- Adjustable resistance
- Recycled tire rubber ground surface
- Shade structure
- Scannable QR codes for instructional workout videos and downloadable guides
- On-site sign displaying workout movements
- Free exercise classes (sign up here)
Address: 1564 Dixie St., Charleston, WV, 25311
Hours: Daylight to dusk
More information: FitLot website
3. Kanawha City Community Center
Amenities:
- Weight room with free weights, standard barbells and cable machines
- Gymnasium with indoor basketball court (fully remodeled in 2017)
- Cardio room with treadmills, ellipticals and exercise bikes
- Eight outdoor tennis courts
- Indoor tennis courts
- Outdoor basketball court
- Outdoor swimming pool
- Playground
- Baseball and softball fields
Address: 3511 Venable Ave., Charleston, WV, 25304
Hours: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Closed Sunday
More information: Charleston, WV Parks and Recreation website
4. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center
Amenities:
- Boxing room with speedbags, heavy bags and a downsized boxing ring
- Cardio room with treadmills, ellipticals and an exercise bike
- Gymnasium with an indoor basketball court (recently remodeled)
- Weight room with free weights and machines
- Women’s fitness lab
- Outdoor swimming pool
- Outdoor playground
- Outdoor classroom — a natural playground with climbing and crawling spaces
- Two outdoor tennis courts and a tennis practice wall
- Two outdoor basketball courts
- Outdoor futsal court
Address: 314 Donnally St., Charleston, WV, 25301
Hours: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Closed Sunday
More information: Charleston, WV Parks and Recreation website
5. Morning Yoga Class at Magic Island (June and July)
Amenities:
- Free morning yoga class with instructor Debora Mattingly
- Walking path
- Outdoor volleyball courts
- Kids splash pad
- Recreational area
Address: 101 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, WV, 25302
Hours: Monday, 6 a.m. – 7 a.m. in (Yoga classes in June and July only)
More information: Charleston, WV Parks and Recreation Facebook page
6. Mountain Momma Hash House Harriers (M2H3) — “Beer lovers with a running problem”
Amenities:
- Free drinking and running club
- Scavenger hunt-style runs with occasional alcoholic beverages
- Weekly, non-competitive “fun runs”
- Moderate amount of fitness
- 3-mile-long average customized trails
- Occasional stroller-friendly walk/run events
- Occasional full moon runs
- International run events: Red Dress Run, Ugly Christmas Sweater Run, etc.
Address: Location varies, but runs are in the Metro Valley (Charleston, Huntington)
Hours: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. (summer) | Tuesday, 6 p.m. (winter)
More information: West Virginia Department of Tourism website | Mountain Momma Hash House Harriers (M2H3) Facebook page
7. North Charleston Community Center
Amenities:
- Gymnasium with an indoor basketball court with lines for basketball, volleyball and pickleball
- Weight room with free weights and cable machines
- Cardio room with treadmills, ellipticals and exercise bikes
- Women’s fitness room with weights, a cable-styled machine and cardio equipment for ladies who want to exercise in a more controlled space
- Several softball fields
- Two outdoor play areas/playgrounds
- Outdoor basketball court
- Outdoor swimming pool
- Dog park (where furry friends can get exercise too!)
Address: 2009 7th Ave., Charleston, WV, 25387
Hours: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Closed Sunday
More information: Charleston, WV Parks and Recreation website
8. Recreation Sundays on Kanawha Boulevard (Memorial Day to Labor Day)
Amenities:
- Road space for outdoor recreation such as biking, walking, skating, running, and other outdoor activities
- Boulevard closure to vehicles ensures pedestrian safety
Address: Kanawha Boulevard between Court Street and Greenbrier Street
Hours: Sunday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
More information: City of Charleston, WV Facebook page
9. Roosevelt Community Center
Amenities:
- Gymnasium with an indoor basketball court
- Kid-friendly rock wall
- Cardio room with treadmills, ellipticals and exercise bikes
- Weight room with free weights and cable machines
- Playground
Address: 502 Ruffner Ave., Charleston, WV, 25311
Hours: Monday to Friday, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Closed Saturday to Sunday
More information: Charleston, WV Parks and Recreation website
10. University of Charleston’s Laidley Field
Amenities:
- Football field
- 400-meter running track
- Bleacher steps can be used for stair workouts
Address: 1549 Piedmont Road, Charleston, WV, 25311
Hours: Open to the public from daylight to dusk when sports events are not occurring at the field | Stadium office open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
More information: Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau website | University of Charleston website
Bonus: Teens can workout for free at Planet Fitness all Summer 2022 (May 16 to Aug. 31)
Amenities:
- Free summer-long pass to the gym for ages 14 to 19
- Cardio machines, including treadmills, ellipticals and more
- Weight room with weight machines, Smith Machines, cable towers and more
- 30-minute circuit workout space
- PF 360 with kettlebells, resistance bands and more
- Free weights
- Free fitness classes
- Workout guides via the Planet Fitness mobile application
- Chance to win scholarship
- Free day pass for parents
Address: Metro Valley Planet Fitness locations below
- 125 Lakeview Drive, Cross Lanes, WV, 25313
- 204 Liberty Square, Hurricane, WV, 25526
- Huntington Mall at 800 Mall Road (Unit 975), Barboursville, WV 25504
Hours: Monday to Friday, 5 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Saturday to Sunday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
More info: Planet Fitness website | 13 News article: Teens can work out for free all summer at Planet Fitness