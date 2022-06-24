(Photo courtesy of Charleston, WV Parks and Recreation)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As inflation continues to raise prices for gas, food and other items, many people are looking for ways to save money.

One way to do that is by ditching your gym membership and taking advantage of free, local exercise options.

13 News has compiled a list below of free workout resources in Charleston, West Virginia.

1. Danner Meadow Park

Amenities:

Walking track

Outdoor exercise equipment

Atheltic field

Playground

Hiking trails

Address: South Fort Drive and Longwood Road, Charleston, WV, 25314

Hours: Daylight to dusk

More information: Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau website

Danner Meadow Park in Charleston. (Photo courtesy of the City of Charleston, WV)

2. FitLot Outdoor Fitness Park at East End Community Park

Amenities:

Outdoor workout equipment: Elliptical, stair stepper, chest press and hand cycle

Moveable strength and cardio elements

Resistance attachment sites

Adjustable resistance

Recycled tire rubber ground surface

Shade structure

Scannable QR codes for instructional workout videos and downloadable guides

On-site sign displaying workout movements

Free exercise classes (sign up here)

Address: 1564 Dixie St., Charleston, WV, 25311

Hours: Daylight to dusk

More information: FitLot website

The AARP-sponsored FitLot in Charleston’s East End Community Park. (Photo courtesy of the City of Charleston, WV)

The FitLot Movements Library sign shows different exercise motions that can be done onsite. (Photo courtesy of the City of Charleston, WV)

A man using the hand cycle at Charleston’s AARP-sponsored FitLot in East End Community Park. (Photo courtesy of the City of Charleston, WV)

A woman using the elliptical at Charleston’s AARP-sponsored FitLot in East End Community Park. (Photo courtesy of the City of Charleston, WV)

3. Kanawha City Community Center

Amenities:

Weight room with free weights, standard barbells and cable machines

Gymnasium with indoor basketball court (fully remodeled in 2017)

Cardio room with treadmills, ellipticals and exercise bikes

Eight outdoor tennis courts

Indoor tennis courts

Outdoor basketball court

Outdoor swimming pool

Playground

Baseball and softball fields

Address: 3511 Venable Ave., Charleston, WV, 25304

Hours: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Closed Sunday

More information: Charleston, WV Parks and Recreation website

Kanawha City Community Center’s indoor gymnasium and basketball court. (Photo courtesy of Charleston, WV Parks and Recreation)

Kanawha City Community Center’s outdoor tennis courts. (Photo courtesy of Charleston, WV Parks and Recreation)

Kanawha City Community Center’s outdoor basketball court. (Photo courtesy of Charleston, WV Parks and Recreation)

Kanawha City Community Center’s outdoor swimming pool. (Photo courtesy of Charleston, WV Parks and Recreation)

4. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center

Amenities:

Boxing room with speedbags, heavy bags and a downsized boxing ring

Cardio room with treadmills, ellipticals and an exercise bike

Gymnasium with an indoor basketball court (recently remodeled)

Weight room with free weights and machines

Women’s fitness lab

Outdoor swimming pool

Outdoor playground

Outdoor classroom — a natural playground with climbing and crawling spaces

Two outdoor tennis courts and a tennis practice wall

Two outdoor basketball courts

Outdoor futsal court

Address: 314 Donnally St., Charleston, WV, 25301

Hours: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Closed Sunday

More information: Charleston, WV Parks and Recreation website

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Charleston. (Photo courtesy of the City of Charleston, WV)

Indoor gymnasium and basketball court at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Charleston. (Photo Charleston, WV Parks and Recreation)

Playground at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Charleston. (Photo Charleston, WV Parks and Recreation)

Outdoor classroom and nature playground at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Charleston. (Photo Charleston, WV Parks and Recreation)

5. Morning Yoga Class at Magic Island (June and July)

Amenities:

Free morning yoga class with instructor Debora Mattingly

Walking path

Outdoor volleyball courts

Kids splash pad

Recreational area

Address: 101 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, WV, 25302

Hours: Monday, 6 a.m. – 7 a.m. in (Yoga classes in June and July only)

More information: Charleston, WV Parks and Recreation Facebook page

(Photo courtesy of Charleston, WV Parks and Recreation)

6. Mountain Momma Hash House Harriers (M2H3) — “Beer lovers with a running problem”

Amenities:

Free drinking and running club

Scavenger hunt-style runs with occasional alcoholic beverages

Weekly, non-competitive “fun runs”

Moderate amount of fitness

3-mile-long average customized trails

Occasional stroller-friendly walk/run events

Occasional full moon runs

International run events: Red Dress Run, Ugly Christmas Sweater Run, etc.

Address: Location varies, but runs are in the Metro Valley (Charleston, Huntington)

Hours: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. (summer) | Tuesday, 6 p.m. (winter)

More information: West Virginia Department of Tourism website | Mountain Momma Hash House Harriers (M2H3) Facebook page

Mountain Momma Hash House Harriers (M2H3) in front of the Cabriole sculpture outside the Truist building in Downtown Charleston. (Photo courtesy of the West Virginia Department of Tourism)

7. North Charleston Community Center

Amenities:

Gymnasium with an indoor basketball court with lines for basketball, volleyball and pickleball

Weight room with free weights and cable machines

Cardio room with treadmills, ellipticals and exercise bikes

Women’s fitness room with weights, a cable-styled machine and cardio equipment for ladies who want to exercise in a more controlled space

Several softball fields

Two outdoor play areas/playgrounds

Outdoor basketball court

Outdoor swimming pool

Dog park (where furry friends can get exercise too!)

Address: 2009 7th Ave., Charleston, WV, 25387

Hours: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Closed Sunday

More information: Charleston, WV Parks and Recreation website

North Charleston Community Center’s cardio workout room. (Photo courtesy of Charleston, WV Parks and Recreation)

North Charleston Community Center’s women’s workout room. (Photo courtesy of Charleston, WV Parks and Recreation)

North Charleston Community Center’s weight room. (Photo courtesy of Charleston, WV Parks and Recreation)

North Charleston Community Center’s weight room. (Photo courtesy of Charleston, WV Parks and Recreation)

North Charleston Community Center’s outdoor pool. (Photo courtesy of Charleston, WV Parks and Recreation)

North Charleston Community Center’s ball field. (Photo courtesy of Charleston, WV Parks and Recreation)

North Charleston Community Center’s playground. (Photo courtesy of Charleston, WV Parks and Recreation)

8. Recreation Sundays on Kanawha Boulevard (Memorial Day to Labor Day)

Amenities:

Road space for outdoor recreation such as biking, walking, skating, running, and other outdoor activities

Boulevard closure to vehicles ensures pedestrian safety

Address: Kanawha Boulevard between Court Street and Greenbrier Street

Hours: Sunday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

More information: City of Charleston, WV Facebook page

(Photo courtesy of the City of Charleston, WV)

9. Roosevelt Community Center

Amenities:

Gymnasium with an indoor basketball court

Kid-friendly rock wall

Cardio room with treadmills, ellipticals and exercise bikes

Weight room with free weights and cable machines

Playground

Address: 502 Ruffner Ave., Charleston, WV, 25311

Hours: Monday to Friday, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Closed Saturday to Sunday

More information: Charleston, WV Parks and Recreation website

Roosevelt Community Center’s weight room. (Photo courtesy of Charleston WV Parks and Recreation)

10. University of Charleston’s Laidley Field

Amenities:

Football field

400-meter running track

Bleacher steps can be used for stair workouts

Address: 1549 Piedmont Road, Charleston, WV, 25311

Hours: Open to the public from daylight to dusk when sports events are not occurring at the field | Stadium office open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

More information: Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau website | University of Charleston website

Laidley Field in Charleston. (WOWK 13 News file)

Bonus: Teens can workout for free at Planet Fitness all Summer 2022 (May 16 to Aug. 31)

Amenities:

Free summer-long pass to the gym for ages 14 to 19

Cardio machines, including treadmills, ellipticals and more

Weight room with weight machines, Smith Machines, cable towers and more

30-minute circuit workout space

PF 360 with kettlebells, resistance bands and more

Free weights

Free fitness classes

Workout guides via the Planet Fitness mobile application

Chance to win scholarship

Free day pass for parents

Address: Metro Valley Planet Fitness locations below

125 Lakeview Drive, Cross Lanes, WV, 25313

204 Liberty Square, Hurricane, WV, 25526

Huntington Mall at 800 Mall Road (Unit 975), Barboursville, WV 25504

Hours: Monday to Friday, 5 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Saturday to Sunday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

More info: Planet Fitness website | 13 News article: Teens can work out for free all summer at Planet Fitness