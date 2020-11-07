883 people vaccinated during flu clinics in Kanawha County

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – 883 people received flu vaccines during eight flu clinics on Saturday, Nov. 7.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department hosted the clinics at seven highs and one library. The clinics were made possible by the collaboration with Kanawha County Schools, the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, the City of Charleston, Kanawha County Commission, Charleston Area Medical Center, Aetna Better Health and Chick-fil-a Southridge.

County health officials also say 57 people got tested for COVID-19 during some of the events.

We appreciate the hard work of everyone who helped with today’s events. It’s so important for people to protect themselves against the flu, especially this year. Thanks to everyone who came and got their flu vaccine today, too. Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department

