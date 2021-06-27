Alzheimer’s drug stirs hope for patients, worry for doctors

Health

by: Tom Murphy, Matthew Perrone

Posted: / Updated:

Michele Hall stands with her husband, Doug, in their backyard Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla. Hall, 54, diagnosed with early Alzheimer’s last year, calls the new drug Aduhelm “the first tiny glimmer of hope” she’ll get more quality time with her husband and their three adult children. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

(AP) – Doctors are trying to figure out who should get a new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. The drug’s recent approval by the Food and Drug Administration sparked both excitement and skepticism.

It’s the first drug that U.S. regulators say might help slow the disease. Other Alzheimer’s drugs only treat its symptoms.

The new drug is expensive and is given through monthly IVs. And insurers including Medicare haven’t determined how they are going to cover the drug.

While some clinics have already started giving the drug, many providers say it will take weeks or months before they are ready to offer it.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS