BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Its springtime which means it’s also puppy and kitten season.

According to the Humane Society, puppies and kittens are born at a rate of ten to one over human babies.

This can push local animal shelters to the limit and leave them with a serious decision of either finding a rescue or euthanizing them.

Michelle Cole is an animal advocate with Mercer County and owns a pet transport service. She said it’s important to get your pets fixed.

“I’ve partnered with Second Chance for Cats in our community to help reach as many people as possible so we can provide these low-cost spay-neuter services to our community,” said Cole.

About 43% of animal shelters in the Mountain State are listed as-no kill shelters. And the Mercer County Animal Shelter is one of them.

Mercer County Animal Shelter Director Stacey Harmon said there are three benefits to spaying or neutering your animals.

“First thing is they don’t stray away from home and get lost. Second, it helps prevent a lot of cancers, such as breast cancer, and testicular cancer. And the third and most important is so they don’t breed and overfill the shelters,” said Harmon.

Cole said she started her business because of the lack of spay-neuter services in the area. It includes the spay or neuter, pain injection, and rabies vaccination.

Cole said she needs the public to be conscious.

“We need help from the public to do the right thing and take advantage of this service. Spay and neuter your pets so we don’t have unwanted puppies and kittens being born that need to enter our animal shelters or have a local rescue group take them in our program,” said Cole.

