Back to School: Tips for packing a quick and healthy lunch

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — When the school year starts, most will be waking up earlier than they have in months and, for some, their mornings will include figuring out what to pack for lunch.

A local dietitian says there are a few things you should remember when it comes to packing your daily lunch.

“The first thing you can do to set yourself up for success is start the night before. Don’t wait until the morning of because your mornings are always kind of unpredictable sometimes. You don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Jillian Pate, a Registered Dietitian with Renal RD WV.

She says there is an art to packing a quick and healthy lunch whether you’re going to work and class or if you’re packing for a little one.

And when it comes to finding the best deals for healthier options you must look for foods that are in season.

Some people in the Huntington area gave insight on whether or not they have a habit of packing their lunch.

Some said they typically do take the time to pack their lunch.

“I do pack my lunch because I’m a vegetarian. Hard to find vegetarian food,” says Chandni Mehta, a Marshall University Student.

Robin Looney, a Treatment Coordinator for Marshall University says whether or not she packs her lunch depends on the day. “If I’m organized, I’ll pack it the night before. Usually, I’m throwing stuff in the bag in the morning,” says Looney.

Still, one person said making time to pack a lunch just isn’t the easiest process.

“It’s easier to grab something if I am hungry or I’ll just go throughout the day and kind of skip over it. There’s just other stuff to do,” says Jake Wheeler, an IT Consultant Senior for Marshall University.

Pate says as long as you remember to switch up your food options so you don’t lose motivation throughout the year.

For more stories from Anna King, follow her on Facebook and Twitter.