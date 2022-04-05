CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia women who are over 40 and uninsured can get a free breast screening through Bonnie’s Bus, a mobile mammography service from WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute.

In April, Bonnie’s Bus will visit Putnam, Clay and Barbour counties to offer 3D digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women, including reduced or free care to those who are underinsured or uninsured.

Bonnie’s bus will visit Hurricane, Clay and Belington. Details on dates and times, locations, and how to make an appointment are below.

Date/Time Location Make an Appointment Tuesday, April 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Valley Health Systems (Hurricane, Putnam Co.) Call 304-757-8683 Thursday, April 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Community Care of Clay (Clay, Clay Co.) Call 304-587-7301, ext. 1614 Friday, April 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Belington Medical Clinic (Belington, Barbour Co.) Call (304) 335-2050 Information courtesy of WVU Medicine.

Mammograms are billed to private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare, if available. Underinsured or uninsured patients who meet enrollment criteria can sign up for the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program (WVBCCSP) to cover costs. West Virginia women who are 40 and older and uninsured can get a free mammogram through grant funding and donations.

A physician’s order is needed for a mammogram.

Bonnie’s Bus staff practices COVID-19 precautions to keep the community safe. Staff wear masks, sanitize between patients, and ask patients to remain in their cars until their appointment.

Bonnie’s Bus has given over 25,000 mammograms to West Virginia women and detected over 125 cases of breast cancer since 2009. Many of those screened are underinsured or uninsured individuals who qualify for screening through the WVBCCSP.

For more information on Bonnie’s Bus, who qualifies for care, required documents, test results and more, visit WVUCancer.org/Bonnie.