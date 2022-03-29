KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia women who are over 40 and uninsured can get a free breast screening through Bonnie’s Bus, a mobile mammography service from WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute.

In April, Bonnie’s Bus will visit Kanawha, Nicholas and Randolph counties to offer 3D digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women, including reduced or free care to those who are underinsured, uninsured and over 40 years old.

Bonnie’s bus will visit Clendenin, Richwood and Mill Creek. Details on dates and times, locations, and how to make an appointment are below.

Date/Time Location Make an Appointment April 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Clendenin Health Center (Clendenin, Kanawha Co.) Call (304) 548-7272 April 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Camden Family Health at Cherry River Elementary School (Richwood, Nicholas Co.) Call (304) 226-5725, ext. 132. April 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Valley Health Care (Mill Creek, Randolph Co.) Call (304) 335-2050. Information courtesy of WVU Medicine.

Mammograms are billed to private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare, if available. Underinsured or uninsured patients who meet enrollment criteria can sign up for the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program (WVBCCSP) to cover costs. West Virginia women who are 40 and older and uninsured can get a free mammogram through grant funding and donations.

A physician’s order is needed for a mammogram.

Bonnie’s Bus staff practices COVID-19 precautions to keep the community safe. Staff wear masks, sanitize between patients, and ask patients to remain in their cars until their appointment.

Bonnie’s Bus has given over 25,000 mammograms to West Virginia women and detected over 125 cases of breast cancer since 2009. Many of those screened are underinsured or uninsured individuals who qualify for screening through the WVBCCSP.

For more information on Bonnie’s Bus, who qualifies for care, required documents, test results and more, visit WVUCancer.org/Bonnie.