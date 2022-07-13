BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Boone Memorial Hospital (BMH) in Madison, West Virginia, is requiring face masks in all facilities as of Wednesday, July 13.

Everyone must wear masks in all areas in the main hospital and clinic locations.

The decision comes after the COVID-19 rate increased in the region.

BMH said it will continue to update COVID-19 policies based on local transmission rates and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“As always, BMH remains committed to maximizing the safety of all patients, employees, and visitors,” BMH said.